Eddie Vedder's Isolated Vocals Reveal The True Power of His Legendary Voice: LISTEN

We listen to our favorite artists and bands every day, yet somehow, it's really easy to forget how incredibly talented they are.

Case in point: Eddie Vedder. He's got such a unique voice, and a few videos that have recently surfaced prove just that. Someone isolated the vocals from a few classic Pearl Jam songs, including "Alive" and "Black," and they truly show off the full range of Vedder's talent.

As the decades have passed, Vedder has swayed more into softer Americana. Though he can still belt it when needed, these videos are taken from the height of grunge and Pearl Jam's heyday.