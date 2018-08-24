Eat Drink SF Celebrates a Decade of Culinary Indulgence

One of the biggest foodie events in the Bay Area is happening this weekend. Eat Drink SF returns to celebrate a decade of the culinary elite, from celebrity chefs, a line-up of renowned tastemakers, demonstrations and, of course everyone's favorite, sampling at the Grand Tasting.

The three day event runs Friday, August 24th to the 26th with the Grand Tasting Sessions at the Festival Pavilion inside Fort Mason - San Francisco.

This year, the main stage will see the likes of chefs Chris Cosentino, Dominique Crenn, Tony Gemignani and Roland Passot. Plus, Bay Area chefs Tu David Phu, Rogelio Garcia, and Melissa Perfit from the Emmy Award-winning Bravo series Top Chef will reunite for an exciting cooking demonstration and Q&A session.

If you haven't taken an Instagram selfie at the ever-popular Museum of Ice Cream on Grant Street, worry not. They will have something special in-store at each of the Grand Tastings.

Bay Area personalities gracing the stage include KTVU's Sal Castaneda, Golden State Warriors' Hype-Man Franco Finn, KRON 4's Vicki Liviakis and ABC 7's Joel Riddell.

Tickets to the Grand Tasting are available on their website, eatdrink-sf.com. Each ticket includes all food and drink, plus the opportunity to meet with the chefs and culinary personalities all throughout the weekend.

