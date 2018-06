CableTV.com used Google data to find out which of the 19 Pixar film are the most popular in each state.

Interestingly, the sequels faired just as well as the originals with Finding Dory being more than 8 times as popular as Finding Nemo. Dory topped the list in 16 states.

Californians trended to Coco in the state with the largest Hispanic population in the US.