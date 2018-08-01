Dwayne Johnson Thanks His Longtime Stuntman With a Brand New Truck

(RADIO.COM) — Stuntman Tanoai Reed did not smell what 'The Rock' was gifting...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson thanked Reed for 17 years of him giving his blood and sweat with a small token of appreciation -- small compared to these two massive men -- a brand new truck!

The iconic actor and wrestler surprised his stunt double and cousin with the new ride for putting in more than a decade of hard work. In an Instagram post, Johnson says, "I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck!"