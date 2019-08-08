Download Your FREE Passes To The Absofacto Performance In The Fremont Bank Lounge!

ALT 105.3 has your FREE passes to the Absofacto performance

in the Fremont Bank Lounge Powered by RADIO.COM!



Video of Absofacto - Dissolve [Official Video]



Since his self-release of ‘Dissolve’ four years ago, Absofacto has naturally become a cult favorite. His fandom has spread like wildfire with over 1M uploads on TikTok and streaming over 1M times a week in the USA…and now YOU have the unique opportunity to see Absofacto up close and personal THIS MONDAY (8/12) in the Fremont Bank Lounge at the ALT 105.3 studios!



Video of Absofacto - Done With Love ft. Herizen