Absofacto (Photo credit: Atlantic Records)

(Photo credit: Atlantic Records)

Download Your FREE Passes To The Absofacto Performance In The Fremont Bank Lounge!

Powered by RADIO.COM

August 8, 2019
Categories: 
Contests
Features
Music
The PlayStation Music Space
 
ALT 105.3 has your FREE passes to the Absofacto performance
in the Fremont Bank Lounge Powered by RADIO.COM!


 
Since his self-release of ‘Dissolve’ four years ago, Absofacto has naturally become a cult favorite. His fandom has spread like wildfire with over 1M uploads on TikTok and streaming over 1M times a week in the USA…and now YOU have the unique opportunity to see Absofacto up close and personal THIS MONDAY (8/12) in the Fremont Bank Lounge at the ALT 105.3 studios!

 
HOW TO GET YOUR FREE TICKETS: Simply click here to download your FREE passes to see Absofacto in the Fremont Bank Lounge. Please arrive no later than 11:30a for the 11:45a performance.
 
Tags: 
Absofacto
Fremont Bank Lounge
Fremont Bank
Radio.com
Free Tickets
Dissolve
performance