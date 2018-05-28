Dom From Muse Discusses New Music And What To Expect On The Band's Next Tour

Before their headlining set at day 1 of Bottlerock Napa, Muse drummer Dom Howard joined Dallas to talk about the band's upcoming album, tour plans, and more.

Q: You've been posting a lot of pictures from the studio recently. I saw you were playing some tribal drums a few days ago.

Dom: Oh, yeah, in the last few days we just recorded another new song. It's going to be on our album, which is coming out at some point. We've been working on tracks this past year. Like chipping away at new songs & ideas between these summer shows. Last week we made a new one that sounded great. It's kind of this tribal, well, different types of percussion - some really cool African percussion, some Japanese percussion, a big tyco drum & we're going to build up this big, tribal influence, or groove of some kind. It's almost a bit like hip-hoppy as well. It sounds awesome. It's got a big guitar riff on it & we just got to finish that as of last night.

New set --#regram @domhoward77 A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on May 22, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

Q: Thank you for coming out here out of the studio so quick. Obviously with "Thought Contagion" & lots of your songs there's political undertones. Will there be any sort of political theme to the upcoming record?