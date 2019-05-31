Dollar Tree To Start Selling Alcohol In 1,000 Of Its Stores

Dollar Tree is preparing to start selling alcohol at about 1,000 of its Dollar Tree & Family Dollar stores across the U.S. in an effort to boost sales amidts a massive overhaul.

$1 ALCOHOL? Dollar Tree adding booze to about 1,000 Family Dollar stores to boost sales amid massive overhaul https://t.co/44LP93MHKR — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 30, 2019

200 Family Dollar stores will also be rebranding as Dollar Tree's and you'll be able to find pricier (more than $1) products known as Dollar Tree Plus! products at about 100 locations. Exisiting products in the store will keep their same price point, but those select new, more expensive products will be part of the Plus! program.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar back in 2015 & plans to close 390 Family Dollar locations this year.

It's not yet known if any Bay Area locations will be ones selling alcohol, or closing in 2019, but we'll keep you updated.