Interview: Y2k with DK

It was a pleasure to get Y2k drop by the studio to talk about life's little quirks and his new single "Lalala".

We jumped right into it with getting tattoos and the feelings of regret and indecision that come with getting some ink, plus Y2k tells a story about a fan in China that got his name tattooed somewhere on her body... but apparently "Y2k" is NOT the name she ended up with.

We find out that Computer Science and coding was the path he was taking in College, but if Y2k wasn't doing music where would he be today?​...

Thank you Y2k for such a fun episode and Kids, if you leave with ANYTHING from this podcast... just know that "PEER PRESSURE IS GOOD."

