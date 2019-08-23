Interview: Y2k with DK

August 23, 2019
DK
DK
Y2k and bbno$ (Photo credit: Lindsay Byrnes)

Y2k and bbno$ (Photo credit: Lindsay Byrnes)

Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
Podcast

It was a pleasure to get Y2k drop by the studio to talk about life's little quirks and his new single "Lalala".

We jumped right into it with getting tattoos and the feelings of regret and indecision that come with getting some ink, plus Y2k tells a story about a fan in China that got his name tattooed somewhere on her body... but apparently "Y2k" is NOT the name she ended up with.

We find out that Computer Science and coding was the path he was taking in College, but if Y2k wasn't doing music where would he be today?​...

Thank you Y2k for such a fun episode and Kids, if you leave with ANYTHING from this podcast... just know that "PEER PRESSURE IS GOOD."
 

Tags: 
Y2K
interview
DK
Lalala
Tattoos
Japan
gaming

Daily Schedule

Patrick
Patrick
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Upcoming Events

24 Aug
Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals Alameda County Fairgrounds
25 Aug
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Food Truck Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center | Bridge to Bridge Run | Presidio Picnic
25 Aug
Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals Alameda County Fairgrounds
30 Aug
The Smashing Pumpkins And Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Shoreline Amphitheatre
01 Sep
Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Food Truck Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center | Bridge to Bridge Run | Presidio Picnic
View More Events