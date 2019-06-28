Talk More With DK: The Sklar Brothers

It's a great day for some good vibes to kick off an eventful weekend here in The City!

Today, we are joined by Randy and Jason Sklar (The Sklar Brothers) as they take the stage this weekend at Cobb's Comedy Club.

Randy and Jason give us some insight on why they love San Francisco so much and share some legendary SF comedy history that involves Robin Williams and classic moments at The Cannery SF (the old home of Cobb's, before the fire).

We had some fun on this one.

The Sklar Brothers tell the greatest NBA Draft story EVER. How a weekend trip to Las Vegas turned into the story of a lifetime! Plus, strip club adventures, DK's wild Vegas night with Rihanna (Untold Story), and Alternative Culture and the greatness it brings, like: "I'M A FAT B AND I GET A LOT OF D."

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Stitcher - Google Play

See The Sklar Brother this Friday (7:30 PM and 9:45 PM) and Saturday at www.cobbscomedy.com.