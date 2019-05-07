Talk More With DK: Dating Women And Celibacy

May 7, 2019
DK
DK
Podcast

Cassandra called in this morning to discuss her dating situation on Tuesday's edition of 'iDK', and that led to some interesting revelations on this episode of TALK MORE.

 - DK opens up about dating women.

- G-Mo contemplates ending his 3+ years of abstinence/ celibacy.  

Talk More With DK
Podcast
DK