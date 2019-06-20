Talk More With DK: Bad Roommates And Living On A Bay Area Budget

June 20, 2019
DK
DK
Podcast

We extended today's 'iDK' conversation about the topic of roommate drama. A recently single listener moved in with 2 friends to be closer to work. The Breakup was due to location and long-distance but turns out the roommate has been hooking up with his buddy's EX in their new home in SF. 

 A great episode that turned into a life lesson for everyone that's ever had to push through a rough situation between roommates or ended up being a statistic to gentrification here in the Bay Area.

Talk More With DK
