Talk More With DK: Bad Roommates And Living On A Bay Area Budget

We extended today's 'iDK' conversation about the topic of roommate drama. A recently single listener moved in with 2 friends to be closer to work. The Breakup was due to location and long-distance but turns out the roommate has been hooking up with his buddy's EX in their new home in SF.

A great episode that turned into a life lesson for everyone that's ever had to push through a rough situation between roommates or ended up being a statistic to gentrification here in the Bay Area.

