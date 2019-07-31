In-Studio With LoFi Satellites and DK

Marc and Frederico from local Bay Area band, LoFi Satellites, joined DK in-studio for the Talk More Podcast. They talked about their continued pursuit of their passion, their upcoming shows and they played DK a song...their first EVER acoustic performance!

You can see them on Friday, August 2nd at 924 Gilman in Berkeley and Saturday, August 3rd at Winter's Tavern in Pacifica.

More info at www.lofisatellites.com​.

Watch their in-studio performance, below...