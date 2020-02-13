SAM JAY Joins DK On The TALK MORE PODCAST
We were lucky to have the talented comedian/ SNL WRITER (3rd season) SAM JAY stop by the TALK MORE PODCAST and sit down for a fun conversation:
- We get into our favorite SNL moments and what makes a great cast on the legendary show
- Parasite talk. Did the film live up to the hype? Did it deserve to win every award? find out what we had to say...
- Airplane etiquette, hidden fees, and sleep routines for long flights.
- DK's wiener pillow...
- Enforcing laws in order for others to feel comfortable in their insecurities.
She's in town for a few shows this weekend at The Punch Line in San Francisco. Beat the Valentine's crowd and make sure you buy tickets now!
SAM JAY this weekend @ PUNCH LINE SF!
- Thursday Feb 13 -- 8PM
- Friday Feb 14 -- 7:30PM & 9:45PM
- Saturday Feb 15 -- 7:30PM & 9:45PM
Twitter and Instagram: @SamJayComic