SAM JAY Joins DK On The TALK MORE PODCAST

We were lucky to have the talented comedian/ SNL WRITER (3rd season) SAM JAY stop by the TALK MORE PODCAST and sit down for a fun conversation:

- We get into our favorite SNL moments and what makes a great cast on the legendary show

- Parasite talk. Did the film live up to the hype? Did it deserve to win every award? find out what we had to say...

- Airplane etiquette, hidden fees, and sleep routines for long flights.

- DK's wiener pillow...

- Enforcing laws in order for others to feel comfortable in their insecurities.

She's in town for a few shows this weekend at The Punch Line in San Francisco. Beat the Valentine's crowd and make sure you buy tickets now!

SAM JAY this weekend @ PUNCH LINE SF!

- Thursday Feb 13 -- 8PM

- Friday Feb 14 -- 7:30PM & 9:45PM

- Saturday Feb 15 -- 7:30PM & 9:45PM

www.punchlinecomedyclub.com

samjaycomic.com

Twitter and Instagram: @SamJayComic