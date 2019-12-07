Of Monsters and Men On The Intense Bay Area Weather With DK

December 7, 2019
DK
DK
Of Monsters and Men with DK
Categories: 
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night

Of Monsters and Men stopped by to talk to DK, backstage at ALT 105.3’s Not So Silent Night. One of their conversations centered around the intense, rainy weather the Bay Area has been having lately. They’re just stoked to be out of it and in the nice, dryness of the SAP Center.

WATCH THE VIDEO, HERE:

A post shared by ALT 105.3 Radio (@alt1053radio) on

Tags: 
Of Monsters and Men
weather
Instagram
Not so silent night
Not So Silent Night 2019
SAP Center