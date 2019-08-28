Interview: Lana Del Rey With DK

Lana Del Rey joins us this morning for a little California convo and talks about her new passion for surfing and how she had to learn the sport for her new video. She tells us why she still gets nervous performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley + she has some special surprises for her audience for her new Tour (coming soon).

We get to hear about coffee with Camilla, catching vibes with Joan Baez, Joni Mitchel, and Lana shares a special story about Stevie Nicks about how she was gifted an "H" necklace for her birthday that represents a moment they will always keep close.

Also, fans can expect more classic west-coast covers to be released in the near future.

