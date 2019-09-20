Interview: Kevin Smith, The CLEVER Filmmaker Talks To DK

The very CLEVER and talented filmmaker, Kevin Smith joined DK for the TALK MORE podcast on ALT 105.3.

They talked about how safe and warm he felt when he sunk into Ben Affleck's big strong arms on the set of Jay and Silent Bob the Reboot. Kevin talked about another former friend that he's looking forward to reconnecting with.

He answered my 5 burning questions...what's the worst movie he's ever seen, his favorite band of all time, who he thinks is the funniest person on the planet and more.

