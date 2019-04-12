Interview: Tom Papa With DK

You know it's going to be a great Friday when you start with an interview with some good old mouth-to-mouth, dying on stage, and an Exotic Russian Massage.

It was a pleasure to have the comedian, host, and actor, Tom Papa stop by and open up about marriage, career, and celebrity "hook-ups". Somehow Tom turned the tables on DK in the interview and we have a little therapy session and we find out what "the P-Word" means in dating. Great stories about fatherhood and having your kids see you as "cool" ... as long as it involves Miley Cyrus.

Tom is at Cobb's Comedy Club on Friday, April 12 (7:30 and 9:45 PM) and Saturday, April 13 (7:30 and 9:45 PM).