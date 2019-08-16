Interview: Tom Green With DK

We were honored to have the legendary Tom Green stop by our ALT 105.3 studios before his shows at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco.

When we were first introduced to Tom back in the 90s, he was one of a kind, now it seems like everyone has been influenced by Green's type of Comedy. We spoke about our favorite neighbors up north, the impact of The Raptors and how basketball was invented by a Canadian + much more.

Tom is a true professional and a great guy.

COBB'S COMEDY CLUB

Friday 8/16 -- 7:30pm

Saturday 8/17 -- 7:30pm and 9:45pm