Interview: Tim Roye, The Voice of The Golden State Warriors With DK

DK sat down with The Voice of the Golden State Warriors, play-by-play announcer, Tim Roye at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco.

He has been to every arena for the last 25 years in the NBA and nothing compares to the luxury of the Chase Center.

We get an inside look into the mind of The Voice and learn the process of trusting yourself through practice. Tim shared his one favorite thing about the new home of The Warriors that true Bay Area locals would really appreciate and enjoy.