Interview: Talk Show Host Mel Robbins with DK

Life coach turned talk show host, Mel Robbins came by to hang out with DK to celebrate the launch of her NEW show on KRON 4, 'The Mel Robbins Show'.

No celebrity interviews, no candy coating real-life problems and no making excuses. DK and Mel chat about the realities that many of us deal with - depression, regret, fear and anxiety, and DK shared some interesting stories from her past. Mel Robbins is as real as it gets and you'll see exactly that when you tune in to the Mel Robbins show weekdays at 3:00 pm on KRON 4.

More info at melrobbinsshow.com

