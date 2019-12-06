Interview: San Jose Sharks' Logan Couture with DK

December 6, 2019
We have Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks call in to speak about his charity, All-in for Brain Research which focuses on brain research to injuries, concussions, and brain diseases that a lot of athletes may experience in their careers. We get an update on our SJ Sharks and also, DK checks in to see how Logan is feeling about closing out 2019 on the road with a tough schedule. 

THANK YOU Logan for being apart of the 1st Annual BAY AREA Fantasy Football Charity League sponsored by XFINITY.

