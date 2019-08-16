Interview: Rapper Ice Cube With DK
August 16, 2019
The Legendary ICE CUBE called DK to talk about his Big3 Basketball league.
He also dished on which NBA player he'd like to take on one-on-one, who his favorite rappers are in 2019, what question he HATES being asked and his upcoming movie, COVERS, and the experience of working with Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross on the film.
