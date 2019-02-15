Interview: Rachel Feinstein And Johnny Loquasto With DK

Who's ready to get "P--- Nasty" THIS WEEKEND at Punch Line SF?!!

The hilarious Rachel Feinstein stopped by this Morning to sit down with DK.

It takes a special kind of lady to get a soft taco thrown at launched at you. Find out about Rachel's Bay Area roots and DK opens up about one of her fantasies that may or may not involve a huge mustache. Also, comedian Johnny Loquasto joins us on today's podcast and reflects on the good ol' MySpace days.

RACHEL FEINSTEIN + JOHNNY LOQUASTO AT PUNCH LINE SF:

Friday Night: 7PM & 9:45PM (2/15)

Saturday Night: 7PM & 9:45PM (2/16)