Interview: Rachel Feinstein And Johnny Loquasto With DK
February 15, 2019
Who's ready to get "P--- Nasty" THIS WEEKEND at Punch Line SF?!!
The hilarious Rachel Feinstein stopped by this Morning to sit down with DK.
It takes a special kind of lady to get a soft taco thrown at launched at you. Find out about Rachel's Bay Area roots and DK opens up about one of her fantasies that may or may not involve a huge mustache. Also, comedian Johnny Loquasto joins us on today's podcast and reflects on the good ol' MySpace days.
RACHEL FEINSTEIN + JOHNNY LOQUASTO AT PUNCH LINE SF:
Friday Night: 7PM & 9:45PM (2/15)
Saturday Night: 7PM & 9:45PM (2/16)