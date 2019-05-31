Interview: Michael Yo With DK

Michael Yo is performing at Cobb's Comedy Club this weekend and stopped by this morning to discuss great advice for relationships, career, and family ... plus, how NOT to give a Best Man speech at a wedding.

We finally find a winner in the GREATEST spelling Bee challenge and DK finally finds her connection to Keanu Reeves!

Michael speaks about growing up biracial, finding his voice through comedy and reflects on his 30-year radio career that began at the age of 14.

COBB'S COMEDY CLUB: Friday, 5/31 @ 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM and Saturday, 6/1 @ 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM at www.cobbscomedy.com.