Interview: Josh Blue With DK
August 2, 2019
DK interviews JESUS! --- we were lucky to have Josh Blue stop by the Talk More Podcast on his return to The Bay Area and talk about the things that matter.
- We dive into our obsession with serial killers.
- The awesome reason why Budweiser is the drink of choice.
- Capturing all the nasty smells of San Francisco through Instagram.
Happy National Beer Day!!
Check out Josh this weekend at Punch Line San Francisco!
Friday, August 2 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm
Saturday, August 3 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm
For more info, visit www.punchlinecomedyclub.com