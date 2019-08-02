Interview: Josh Blue With DK

August 2, 2019
DK
DK
Comedian Josh Blue
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Interviews
Podcast

DK interviews JESUS! --- we were lucky to have Josh Blue stop by the Talk More Podcast on his return to The Bay Area and talk about the things that matter.

  • We dive into our obsession with serial killers.
  • The awesome reason why Budweiser is the drink of choice.
  • Capturing all the nasty smells of San Francisco through Instagram. 

Happy National Beer Day!!

Check out Josh this weekend at Punch Line San Francisco!
Friday, August 2 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm
Saturday, August 3 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm

For more info, visit www.punchlinecomedyclub.com
 

Tags: 
Josh Blue
interview
Comedian
comedy
Stand-up Comedy
Punch Line
San Francisco