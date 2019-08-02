Interview: Josh Blue With DK

DK interviews JESUS! --- we were lucky to have Josh Blue stop by the Talk More Podcast on his return to The Bay Area and talk about the things that matter.

We dive into our obsession with serial killers.

The awesome reason why Budweiser is the drink of choice.

Capturing all the nasty smells of San Francisco through Instagram.

Happy National Beer Day!!

Check out Josh this weekend at Punch Line San Francisco!

Friday, August 2 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm

Saturday, August 3 - 7:45pm and 9:45pm

For more info, visit www.punchlinecomedyclub.com

