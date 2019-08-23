Interview: Jay Chandrasekhar With DK

August 23, 2019
DK
DK
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Jay Chandrasekhar attends truTV's "Tacoma FD" Premiere Event on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for truTV )

(Photo credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Today on the TALK MORE PODCAST we have actor, comedian, and director Jay Chandrasekhar (Broken Lizard Comedy Group: 'Super Troopers').

A very fascinating conversation. We get into the beginning stages of Super Trooper 3: Winter Soldiers.  A nice glimpse into the world of comedy and film-making with a touch of Quentin Tarantino. 

Also, a very cool backstory on Jay as a 16yr old extra watching Martin Scorsese, Paul Newman and Tom Cruise having a conversation behind the scenes which fueled his passion for directing... plus, some etiquette on sneaking snacks into the movies and theater hopping. 

THIS WEEKEND at Cobb's!
Friday, 8/23:    7:30pm & 9:45pm
Saturday, 8/24:    7:30pm & 9:45pm

