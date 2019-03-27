Interview: IPA 10K And Beer Mile Invitational

Today, we are joined by Matt Dockstader, Founder of Destination Races and A Good Run, and Race Director for IPA 10K/Beer Mile Invitational and Wine Country Half Marathons, and John Markel, Competitive Beer Miler and founder of Beer Mile Championship in San Francisco.

Set in the heart of Sonoma County, this one-of-a-kind event celebrates the NorCal craft brew scene with a festive and scenic 10K race that starts with a beer or cider toast. Register to run at https://www.ipa10k.com.