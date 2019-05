DK has a drunk interview with comedienne, Iliza Shlesinger. They talk about shitty interview questions, her upcoming SEXUAL movie role with Mark Wahlberg and her thoughts on sexual fetishes.

Oh, and her desire to eat expensive snacks with Oprah and receive positive affirmations.

She'll be in San Francisco this weekend at The Masonic so get your tickets and shower her with positive affirmations! Get tickets here.