Interview: Golden State Warriors Star Kelenna Azubuike With DK and Dallas

Kelenna Azubuike joins ALT 105.3 personalities DK and Dallas at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco to talk about the future of the Golden State Warriors and the power of music.

We get a nice breakdown on what to expect this season with some of the players injured, but also the new wave of players coming in.

Plus the all-stars that we have building the team here at their new home in San Francisco.

Kelenna open ups about his passion for music and shares his love for production. Something that started off as a hobby in high school has now become his second calling.