Interview: Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney With DK

August 27, 2019
We had the pleasure to have Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney stop by for a great conversation.

We kicked things off by discovering that Kevon is trying coffee for the very first time. So we had to find out the pre-game situation on where he gets his energy from.

Plus, a little insight on some player amenities where the locker room has some pretty cool things to offer, before and after the game.

DK gets the info on Looney's Netflix Watch List and binge-worthy favorites. Plus the funny struggle we all go through when catching up on a show that everybody already knows. 

College kids may love J. Cole, but we come to find out Kevon's Top 3 List.
 

