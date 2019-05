The Ultimate Ted Bundy Relationship Podcast has arrived.

We had comedian and actor ERIK GRIFFIN stop by to talk about non-sexual crushes with DK and losing your virginity to Marlon Brando. we break down the male vs female approach to hooking up and/or hooking up with Captain Marvel. Is San Francisco MORE L.A. than L.A.? Find out here.

Erik is at Cobb's Comedy Club all weekend.