Interview: Dan St. Germain With DK
June 21, 2019
Comedian Dan St Germain stopped by before his shows tonight at the legendary Punch Line SF Comedy Club.
We dive deep into the underground world of gang fights and dog rescues.
What more can you ask for on the 1st day of summer?
Dan St. Germain THIS WEEKEND @ Punch Line SF
Friday, June 21 (7:30pm & 9:45pm) and Saturday, June 22 (7:30pm & 9:45pm)
