Interview: Dan Smith of Bastille with DK
July 30, 2019
Categories:
DK and Dan from Bastille talked about which band mate's name he'd get tattooed on his ass, his celebrity doppelganger and the pros and cons of being stuck in a tour bus with 4 other dudes.
Their album Doom Days is out now and they'll be at the Greek Theater in Berkeley on October 11th.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 Aug
Lord Huron Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley
06 Aug
FKJ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
07 Aug
Bush + LIVE + Our Lady Peace - The Altimate Tour Concord Pavilion
10 Aug
Joe Rogan Shoreline Amphitheatre
15 Aug
Young The Giant + Fitz And The Tantrums Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley