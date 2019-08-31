Interview: Dan Gabriel With DK

August 31, 2019
DK
Dan Gabriel
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Podcast

Bay Area Native (Straight Outta Pacifica) and Comedian DAN GABRIEL drops in on this perfect Friday to Talk More before his shows at the legendary Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco.

If you've ever wondered which drink is THE BEST TASTING DRINK to throw-up, well... LOOK NO FURTHER. We learn about partying with Bob Saget and conversations with Dave Chappelle over the years and how Chappelle single-handedly saved The Punchline. The power of LIVE Comedy is very powerful and the professionalism of a great comedian is best experienced in person. THANK YOU DAN, for a great conversation.


This LABOR DAY WEEKEND, make sure you check out DAN GABRIEL:
Friday, 8/30 -  7:30pm & 9:45pm
Saturday, 8/31 - 7:30pm & 9:45pm
www.punchlinecomedyclub.com

Dan Gabriel
Punch Line Comedy Club
Stand-up
comedy

Patrick
12:00 pm to 6:00 pm