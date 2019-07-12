Interview: Comedian Mo Amer Talks To DK

We are excited to have the great Mo Amer in studio our today! Make sure you check out his latest Netflix special 'Mo Amer: The Vagabond', and his critically acclaimed Hulu show 'Ramy'.

Mo tells us how he first got into comedy at the age of 14 watching Bill Cosby and we find out a lil more about DK's Houston connection.

Mo is @ Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco

Friday, July 12: 7:30 & 9:45pm

Saturday, July 13: 7:30p & 9:45p

Find more at www.cobbscomedy.com