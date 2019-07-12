Interview: Comedian Mo Amer Talks To DK

July 12, 2019
Comedian Mo Amer
We are excited to have the great Mo Amer in studio our today! Make sure you check out his latest Netflix special 'Mo Amer: The Vagabond', and his critically acclaimed Hulu show 'Ramy'. 

Mo tells us how he first got into comedy at the age of 14 watching Bill Cosby and we find out a lil more about DK's Houston connection.

Mo is @ Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco
Friday, July 12: 7:30 & 9:45pm
Saturday, July 13: 7:30p & 9:45p

Find more at www.cobbscomedy.com

