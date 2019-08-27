Interview: Brandon Schneider of The Golden State Warriors With DK and Dallas

On Tuesday, DK spoke to Brandon Schneider, the Golden State Warriors' Chief Revenue Officer at the all-new Chase Center.

With 17 years with The Warriors, Brandon started in ticket sales (account executive) and explains the evolution of the team from the days of Oracle to the future of at Chase Center. ALT 105.3's evening host, Dallas joined us and reflect back to when he fell in love with GSW almost 20 years ago. And what the team means to him.

Plus, we get the inside look on all the great food the new Chase Center has to offer in the upper concourse, including Hot Dog Bills, Bakesale Betty's, Tony's Pizza, Tacolicious , Belly, Sweet Belly, and many, many more.