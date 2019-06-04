Interview: Bert Kreischer With DK

June 4, 2019
Bert Kreischer
Entertainment
Interviews

Comedian Bert Kreisher and DK chatted about his binge eating puke fest, the upcoming Sober October challenge with Joe Rogan and how he managed to compete the LA marathon with zero training. 

Bert is bringing Body Shots World Tour to The Warfield on Thursday, September 12th. Tickets are available at BertBertBert.com.

 

Bert Kreisher
The Warfield
comedy
interview