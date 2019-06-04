Interview: Bert Kreischer With DK
June 4, 2019
Categories:
Comedian Bert Kreisher and DK chatted about his binge eating puke fest, the upcoming Sober October challenge with Joe Rogan and how he managed to compete the LA marathon with zero training.
Bert is bringing Body Shots World Tour to The Warfield on Thursday, September 12th. Tickets are available at BertBertBert.com.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Jun
08 Jun
Fidlar Cornerstone
09 Jun
Fidlar Cornerstone
13 Jun
Jon Bellion: The Glory Sound Prep Tour The Masonic
14 Jun
Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker) The Fillmore