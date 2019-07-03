Interview: Arj Barker With DK

ARJ BARKER drops by the TALK MORE Podcast to give us some insight about life growing up in the Bay Area and leaving the States completely for new beginnings in Australia.

Grab your tickets now for his upcoming shows at San Francisco's Punch Line Comedy Club this Wednesday througuh and Saturday for the 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!

Wed. JULY 3 - 8pm

Thurs. JULY 4 - 7:30pm and 9:45pm

Fri. JULY 5 - 7:30pm and 9:45pm