Interview: Adam Ferrara With DK

Today we were lucky enough to have the hilarious comedian and actor Adam Ferrara sit down with us and talk LIFE and also his shows TONIGHT and TOMORROW (3/30) at Cobb's Comedy in SF.

Adam speaks on his favorite performances like getting a standing ovation at the legendary Carnegie Hall and hitting the stage at the Apollo Theater in NY. We touch on the connection to San Francisco and the very special quirks that we locals have. A pure and honest conversation between stand-up comedy and choosing roles/characters with heart and vulnerability. Plus, G-Mo fans out over one of his favorite character's from Nurse Jackie and Adam also gives us a connection to Edie Falco (of Sopranos): a great story between Edie and Adam's Mother and a handwritten note that has taken a life of its own.

For details on his shows go to www.cobbscomedy.com.