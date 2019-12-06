Comedians HaHa Davis & Blackberry Joins DK On The Talk More Podcast

HaHa Davis and Blackberry came through to the TALK MORE Podcast to bring the good vibes and give us some insight on what really goes on in the fast-paced life of a successful comic.

A great episode:

We start things off with some tech talk and who still uses AOL email after all these years...

The ups & downs of being a loyal fan of a not so great team, but the benefits of Fantasy Football.

Playing Madden with Snoop Dogg on XBOX. plus, how Snoop was one of the 1st big names to co-sign his talent while meeting Davis in East Detroit.

HaHa talks about his experience on being featured in Lil Nas X's video for "Old Town Road" (along with Chris Rock) and shares how he learned how to ride a horse for the 1st time, while on-set.

BIG MOVES for Haha with a brand new TV show by 50 Cent, called "FOR LIFE" (in production)

We talk also talk about giving back to the community and bringing opportunities for other comics by opening up a new comedy club in his home state of Michigan.

DK revisits the incident where HaHa helped a woman at a gas station after her husband had passed away.

A good man paying it forward with a bright future. Thank You Haha Davis.

Make sure you catch him THIS WEEKEND at Cobb's Comedy Club (SF).

Friday - 12/6 - at 7:45pm & 9:30pm

Saturday - 12/7 - at 7:45pm & 9:30pm

www.cobbscomedy.com

Check out the full podcast!

