DK's Rescue Dogs of The Week - 'The Bostons of Muttville'

June 25, 2019
DK
(Photo credit: Muttville Senior Dog Rescue)

The Boston Terriers have arrived!

These sweet dogs are coming from a hoarding case in California and nearly 30 Bostons have been saved by Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. The shelter that was going to take them had to close its doors so Muttville stepped up. Some have already been adopted so check www.muttville.org for updates! 

If you are interested in adopting any of these Boston Terriers from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit their website at Muttville.org.
 

