DK's Rescue Dogs of The Week - 'The Bostons of Muttville'

The Boston Terriers have arrived!

These sweet dogs are coming from a hoarding case in California and nearly 30 Bostons have been saved by Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. The shelter that was going to take them had to close its doors so Muttville stepped up. Some have already been adopted so check www.muttville.org for updates!

They're heeerrree! Watch and share! pic.twitter.com/AVNwysR9zs — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (@Muttville) June 20, 2019

If you are interested in adopting any of these Boston Terriers from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit their website at Muttville.org.



