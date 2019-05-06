DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Twiggy'

May 6, 2019
'Twiggy' (Photo credit: Grateful Dogs Rescue)

DK's rescue dog of the week is Twiggy from Grateful Dogs Rescue!

Twiggy is a Chihuahua-Italian Grayhound mix. She’s absolutely adorable with long legs and a petite build...thus the name.  

Twiggy is a busy little girl that loves to play with toys and to runaround the yard.  She’s quite the athlete and enjoys walks and dog parks. She is also a champion sun worshiper.  Twiggy does enjoy snuggling on laps.  Twiggy is 3 years old and 5 pounds. Spayed, vaccinated, microchip and she just had a dental so totally kissable!

If you are interested in adopting Twiggy, visit her profile, here. For more, visit Grateful Dogs Rescue at www.gratefuldogsrescue.org, through their Twitter: @GratefulDogsSF and on Facebook @GratefulDogsRescue.
 

