DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Snow White'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Snow White from Jake's Wish Dog Rescue!

Magic Mirror on the Wall – who is the fairest of them all? Snow White of course!

Snow White, a very pretty white pittie/boxer mix and her 7 pups may not have had a fairytale beginning but thanks to the wonderful Friends of the Avenal Shelter and Jake’s Wish Dog Rescue we know that very soon they will all be living their happily ever after!

When Snow White and her 7 Dwarfs puppies were picked up as strays they were emaciated and exhausted – but also resilient! It didn’t take long for them to settle into their loving foster home where they quickly put on weight and put the shelter life behind them.

And now that Snow White's pups have found their forever people, this beautiful mom would love to find a home of her own!

The deets:

Snow White is about 2 years old, approximately 40lbs and loves to play with the 5 other dogs in her foster home. She is an athletic, playful girl who would be a great walking or hiking companion. She also loves snuggles and thinks she’s a lapdog. With some training, she may be okay around dog savvy cats.

In addition to her snowy white coat, she is sprinkled with little polka dots and has the greatest ears, beautiful eyeliner … and even a heart nose! You can meet this very pretty pittie mix by filling out an adoption application at jakeswishrescue.org!

JWDR is an all-volunteer nonprofit dog rescue that saves dogs who are at risk in our local shelters as well as the community. All Jake’s Wish dogs live and loving foster homes while awaiting adoption.

