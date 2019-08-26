DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Shirley'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Shirley from Copper's Dream Animal Rescue!

Shirley is a 2-3 year old Rat Terrier/Chi mix (maybe some dachshund too?). She came to rescue with her sister Laverne from Oakland and both were pregnant. Shirley has done an amazing job raising her 5 puppies, it's now her time to find a furever home.

Loves laps!

Petite lady, about 8 pounds

Friendly

Loves to go for walks

has done well meeting cats

If you are interested in adopting Shirley or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Copper's Dream Animal Rescue at www.coppersdream.org or via Facebook and Instagram.



Related: Meet "Aspen" of Furry Friends Rescue!