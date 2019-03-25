DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Remi'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Remi from Pound Puppy Rescue!

Remi is a young 2-year-old Shepherd mix weighing a perfect 45lbs (possibly Belgian Malinois mix judging by one of her puppy's recent DNA test). Pound Puppy Rescue rescued her when she was pregnant. Her puppies have found wonderful homes, now it's her turn. Her foster parents describe her as "a total love bug!"

Remi is adorable, is keen to learn, desperately wants to do the "right thing." She can reliably be left alone in the house, she always comes when she is called! She loves toys and balls and... get your camera ready, will carry her blanket around the house.

She is an escape artist and car chaser which means we are looking for a dog savvy adopter who is able to keep her safe, work with her so she's not so wary of others, and make her a big part of their life. She needs lots of love and stability so a quieter household without kids would be best. Would do well with an active owner willing to take her on adventures.

If anyone is interested in learning more about Remi, please apply online to get the process started at www.poundpuppyrescue.org. Please note, they only adopt to homes in Northern California.



