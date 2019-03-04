DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Rayne'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Rayne from NorCal Boxer Rescue!

NCBR describes Rayne as a petite girl that came to NorCal Boxer Rescue with two fractures of her tibia and a displaced fracture of the femur. The fractures were at least three weeks old so NCBR thought it would have to amputate but the orthopedic surgeon plated both fracture sites and was able to save her leg.

With a lot of TLC and work on range of motion, Rayne is on her way to recovery! She uses the leg 20% of the time, which bodes well for a full recovery since she is willing to use the leg and she wants to be more active.

She is extremely shy around people but has really come out of her shell with her foster mom, the kids in the foster home, and the household's resident dog. She is even showing interest in becoming friends with the resident cat! Once she is not so restricted, the foster mom will work on socializing her more.

She loves playing with toys, loves food (she came in pretty malnourished, but has gained 5 pounds in her 3 weeks of foster care), and loves snuggle time! She is very smart and learning basic commands.

If you are interested in adopting Rayne or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit NorCal Boxer Rescue or www.ncbr.org.

Facebook | Instagram



Related: Meet "Phyllis" of East Bay SPCA!