DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Pippin'

July 8, 2019
'Pippin' (Photo credit: Furry Friends Rescue)

DK's rescue dog of the week is Pippin from Furry Friends Rescue!

Pippin, male, Pug mix (chug), 3 years 6 mos, 18 lbs. Super cutie Pippin is spunky, confident, friendly and happy fur-kid.

He loves going to doggie daycare to hang or play with other dogs during the week.  At his foster home, he loves his 2 daily walks.  

Pippin is cuddly and affectionate with people.  Adorable.

If you are interested in adopting Pippin or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Furry Friends Rescue at www.FurryFriendsRescue.org | @FurryFriends on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 


 

