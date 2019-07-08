DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Pippin'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Pippin from Furry Friends Rescue!

Pippin, male, Pug mix (chug), 3 years 6 mos, 18 lbs. Super cutie Pippin is spunky, confident, friendly and happy fur-kid.

He loves going to doggie daycare to hang or play with other dogs during the week. At his foster home, he loves his 2 daily walks.

Pippin is cuddly and affectionate with people. Adorable.

If you are interested in adopting Pippin or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit Furry Friends Rescue at www.FurryFriendsRescue.org | @FurryFriends on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



