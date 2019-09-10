DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - ‘Pinky’

DK's rescue dog of the week is Pinky from Wonder Dog Rescue!

PINKY

Breed: Xolo mix

Sex: Male

Age: 4 years old

Housebroken: Yes

FUN FACTS ABOUT PINKY:

He’s traveled from CA to Oregon and back in an RV and loved it

He’s house trained and fully vetted

He gets along with older kids

He likes other dogs

He loves long walks on the beach and virgin piña coladas (okay maybe I’m making the last part up but he loves the beach!)

He’s been with us since the beginning of 2019

FROM PINKY'S CURRENT FOSTER FAMILY, AUGUST 2019:

I love this dog! You will never find a dog that loves his people more than this guy! Our house is full with our forever dogs or he would be mine forever. Seriously.

Pinky is a wonderful young Xolo mix probably around 3 years old. We thought he was a chi mix but the Xolo features and personality are just too dominant in this toy size coated version. The Xoloitzcuintli or Mexican hairless dog does come in a lesser-known variety with hair. Just ask Google.

My grandkids went on vacation with us and he was head-over-heels crazy for them .... and them for him. And he's adaptable. Be crazy busy and he will do it all with you. Feeling sedate? He'll lounge with you. I work from home 2 days a week and he just lays under my desk all day long.

So why hasn’t he been adopted yet? It’s because he is people shy. Once he gets to know you all he wants to do is hang out! But most people won’t give Pinky the chance to show his amazing personality.

He is making slow steady progress with getting over his fearfulness/timidity. He is meeting many people at the adoption events quite well but still reacts sometimes. He is fearful of small children so the best home will have older, dog savvy children. He did well with our older granddaughter and with an older son of a family friend. His ideal home would be with dog savvy people who are enthusiastic about continuing his training. He would be great at home with another playful small dog.

Because of Pinky's reluctance to meet strangers, a Xolo personality trait, he will not be attending the adoption events but will be available for private meetings.

Pinky is such a fun, sweet boy waiting for his forever home. Will you be his perfect adopter?

HOW TO ADOPT PINKY:

Visit wonderdogrescue.org/pinky and fill out an application and his foster mom and wonder dog staff will reach out to you promptly