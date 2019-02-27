DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Phyllis'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Phyllis from East Bay SPCA!

Phyllis is our Rescue Dog of the Week from the East Bay SPCA. Phyllis is an 8-year-old American Pit bull. She is a good-time girl, guaranteed to make you laugh. She is a Goofball, a fun-loving, happy-all-the-time dog. She has a bowl-is-half-full kind of happiness about her. She is looking for someone ready to play, who loves to laugh. She is impressive looking in her red-brown and brown coat, but she is a gentle soul, a senior dog with lots of love to give. Bring your great sense of humor and spend some time with her. Meet fun Phyllis, a dog on a mission to please you, at the East Bay SPCA.

Her adoption fees are WAIVED right now!

If you are interested in adopting Phyllis or looking into adopting other rescues, please visit the East Bay SPCA or at eastbayspca.org.



