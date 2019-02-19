DK's Rescue Dog of The Week - 'Percy'

DK's rescue dog of the week is Percy from Bay Area Animal Rescue Crew!

Percy is a male terrier mix who was saved by Bay Area Animal Rescue Crew. He is about 2-years-old, potty trained and likes other dogs, both big and small. Percy loves to play fetch and play with his toys. He's great with kids and would make a fantastic companion. He was found at Christmas time dumped at concord Petsmart and now he just needs a family that wants to love him forever.

If you have any questions, visit www.bayareaanimalrescuecrew.org, or send them an email at [email protected].

Click here for a direct link to Percy's page on their website.

Twitter: @BayAreaANimalRC | Facebook: @BAARCBayAreaAnimalRescueCrew



